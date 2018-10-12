Clear

Why a Silver Alert and not an Amber Alert?

Posted: Fri Oct 12 14:20:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 14:20:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good afternoon.y...3 i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, october 12th! [take: open] susi} topping our news "right now"! "a silver alert" is called off... "a mother" and "her son".. are "safe". susi} this "good news" came just after "3"-o'clock this afternoo "from the vermillion county sheriff's office". //// but let's back track to when "the alert" came out initially this morning. the term "silver".. triggered questions. why "a silver alert".. for a child? why wasn't it.. "an amber alert"? [take: double boxes] news 10's "sarah lehman" is "live" in our newsroom. she asked a lot of questions today.. to clear-up the confusion. so, tell us "sarah".. what did you learn? //////// [notes:sarah *newsroom live*] sara} susie... the state wide silver alert was cancelled just after 3 this afternoon that was for bryier clark fauquher (focker). he's a six year old from clinton indiana. [take fs] [notes:] on your screen is a list of criteria for it to be an amber alert normally, since bryier is under the age of eighteen -- it would have been an amber alert and a lot of people have been wondering why it wasn't an amber alert. a silver alert is usually thought to be someone who is an adult. now, on your screen you can see criteria for a silver alert. some things have changed for this one. in july -- a new law went into effect to include children on silver alerts. that's if they have a mental or intellectual illness or mental or physical disability. it includes any child who can't get home without assistance. in this case, bryier is autistic and non-verbal. but that's not the only reason it was a silver alert... //////// [take sot incue: "it's because the outcue: not been abducted" duration:0:09] //////// <"it's because the child is with his mother. with it being with the mother it's not believed that the child is in inclement danger he's not been abducted.> ///////// [notes:sarah *newsroom live*] sara} trooper ames says that if you ever do see an amber or silver alert you should take a second -- look at the description and information and make sure you call 9-1-1 or your local police to help find whoever is missing. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. ////////// [notes:next
