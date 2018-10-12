SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom Full Story

Posted: Fri Oct 12 09:25:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 09:25:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

year-old boy. a statewide silver alert has been declared. according to local authorities... the boy on your screen is bryier clark fauquher . he is from clinton, indiana. bryier is discribed as three feet -- six inches tall and 67 pounds. he has blonde hair and blue eyes. the boy was last seen wednesday. according to indiana state police ... the child is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. the vermillion county sheriff say's the boy may be with his mother -- amy. the sheriff says she is known to leave town but does not have a car. it is possible she could be in the montezuma or evansville areas. if you have any information -- call the vermillion county sheriff's department or 9-1-1. new details for you regarding an accident news 10 has been following
