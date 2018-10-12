Speech to Text for SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year-old boy. a statewide silver alert has been declared. according to local authorities... the boy on your screen is bryier clark fauquher . he is from clinton, indiana. bryier is discribed as three feet -- six inches tall and 67 pounds. he has blonde hair and blue eyes. the boy was last seen wednesday. according to indiana state police ... the child is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. the vermillion county sheriff say's the boy may be with his mother -- amy. the sheriff says she is known to leave town but does not have a car. it is possible she could be in the montezuma or evansville areas. if you have any information -- call the vermillion county sheriff's department or 9-1-1. new details for you regarding an accident news 10 has been following