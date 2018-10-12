Speech to Text for Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lutheran church, 645 poplar, terre haute $25 or $30 day of race 232-4972 brattrot.itsyou rrace.c om the brat trot has 2 awesome 5k races and a 1 mile fun run for you to choose from! last year we had tremendous feedback from our 129 runners and we know our event will be a lot bigger this year! so come join us and be part of the fun! the main event is the beer challenge where participants will run our 1 october 20 immanuel lutheran church, 645 poplar, terre haute $25 or $30 day of race 232-4972 brattrot.itsyou rrace.c om the brat trot has 2 awesome 5k races and a 1 mile fun run for you to choose from! last year we had tremendous feedback from our 129 runners and we know our event will be a lot bigger this year! so come join us and be part of the fun! the main event is the beer challenge where participants will run our 1 mile loop course through the brewing district. at each lap you must consume a 4 ounce shot glass of beer and have the volunteer place a check mark on your bib# before continuing on to your next lap. after 3 laps you will then cross the finish line and should have consumed a total of 12 ounces / 1 beer! all beer will be provided by the terre haute brewing company! parking will be located at the vigo county library's parking lot. please park in the back of the parking lot so you do not interfere with those attending the library. 1 library square, terre haute, in 47807 we also will have a non-beer brat trot 5k with all of the fun but none of the course beer. this event is open to all ages. you will