Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Officials search for missing six-year-old Clinton child, could be in extreme danger Full Story

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

The main event is the beer challenge where participants will run our 1 mile loop course, at each lap you must consume a 4 ounce shot glass beer.

Posted: Fri Oct 12 05:54:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 05:54:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lutheran church, 645 poplar, terre haute $25 or $30 day of race 232-4972 brattrot.itsyou rrace.c om the brat trot has 2 awesome 5k races and a 1 mile fun run for you to choose from! last year we had tremendous feedback from our 129 runners and we know our event will be a lot bigger this year! so come join us and be part of the fun! the main event is the beer challenge where participants will run our 1 october 20 immanuel lutheran church, 645 poplar, terre haute $25 or $30 day of race 232-4972 brattrot.itsyou rrace.c om the brat trot has 2 awesome 5k races and a 1 mile fun run for you to choose from! last year we had tremendous feedback from our 129 runners and we know our event will be a lot bigger this year! so come join us and be part of the fun! the main event is the beer challenge where participants will run our 1 mile loop course through the brewing district. at each lap you must consume a 4 ounce shot glass of beer and have the volunteer place a check mark on your bib# before continuing on to your next lap. after 3 laps you will then cross the finish line and should have consumed a total of 12 ounces / 1 beer! all beer will be provided by the terre haute brewing company! parking will be located at the vigo county library's parking lot. please park in the back of the parking lot so you do not interfere with those attending the library. 1 library square, terre haute, in 47807 we also will have a non-beer brat trot 5k with all of the fun but none of the course beer. this event is open to all ages. you will
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge