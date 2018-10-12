Speech to Text for Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Friday: Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51° Friday night: Scattered evening showers possible, then some late clearing. Low: 34° Saturday: Becoming sunny, but staying cool. High: 54° Detailed Forecast: An upper air disturbance moving through the region will bring increasing clouds by this afternoon and could also touch off a round of scattered showers. While the rain doesn't particularly look heavy, it could last for several hours and into the evening. That will move out by late Friday evening and then high pressure will give us a clear sky Saturday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures look to remain cool through the weekend into the extended period. Rain chances re-emerge Sunday and Monday. Cool fall sunshine looks to make a comeback by the middle part of next week.