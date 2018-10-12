Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Officials search for missing six-year-old Clinton child, could be in extreme danger Full Story

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

An upper air disturbance moving through the region will bring increasing clouds by this afternoon and could also touch off a round of scattered showers.

Posted: Fri Oct 12 04:41:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 04:55:02 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51° Friday night: Scattered evening showers possible, then some late clearing. Low: 34° Saturday: Becoming sunny, but staying cool. High: 54° Detailed Forecast: An upper air disturbance moving through the region will bring increasing clouds by this afternoon and could also touch off a round of scattered showers. While the rain doesn't particularly look heavy, it could last for several hours and into the evening. That will move out by late Friday evening and then high pressure will give us a clear sky Saturday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures look to remain cool through the weekend into the extended period. Rain chances re-emerge Sunday and Monday. Cool fall sunshine looks to make a comeback by the middle part of next week. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge