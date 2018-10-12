Speech to Text for Clay County school receives big honors

can make the grade. tonight state leaders are honoring them for it. the clay community school board of trustees meeting had an additional feature tonight. members presented the "national blue ribbon school award" to staunton elementary school. the u.s. secretary of education is behind the award. it acknowledges academic performance and progress. leaders say the award is a major honor. "we are thrilled for them and proud of them. with 349 schools in the nation. 7 others in the state it's a very elite group ." congratulations to staunton.