Speech to Text for New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

and death among senior citizens is falls. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. assisted living facilities work to prevent statistics like these. "silver birch living" is holding a series of informational meetings. they're educating people on its new location in terre haute. leaders say one of the main reasons cited "against" assiste living is cost. they want you to know it's more affordable than you think. [b15]silver birch update-sot vo "with the medicaid waiver that's going to pay for all of their medical assistance and then there's a base rate of 750 dollars a month that they're going to pay for room and board, laundry and housekeeping for a week, all of their meals, restaurant style dining rooms, and transportation and activities." "silver birch living" will be located on lafayette avenue in terre haute. there will be 119 apartments that are either one bedroom or studio.