Speech to Text for City council passes budget

haute city budget... it was unanimously approved tonight. the total 20-19 budget is more than 93-million-dollars. mayor duke bennett says this is the fourth straight year for a balanced budget. he says now the focus is on building cash reserves and reducing borrowing. the city council president agree... the city is moving in the right direction. curtis debaun says, "when i came on the council in 2016 the city was in the worst financial shape it had been in my lifetime. i promised i would only vote for good budgets. i voted for the last two i felt really good about them and i felt really good about this last one as well." finally... the city council also approved pay raises for city employees. this includes staff in parks... transit... police and fire departments. however "elected" officials... like the mayor and council members will keep the same pay they had last year.