Speech to Text for Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

officials. the terre haute city council talked about the plan for a new jail... the city budget and pay increases for city employees. news 10's heather good was at the city council meeting tonight and gathered all the details for you. first for you on news 10 nightwatch... she explains in a live report why some council members say the county is "steering around" them. plans for a new vigo county jail still dominate discussion -- even at city meetings. some terre haute city council members say they "feel stepped on" and so d their constituents... because the county council has not consulted with them... the county commission is looking at the former international paper property for the site of a new jail. as we have reported -- that location is within city limits and near the riverfront. city council members had asked that the attorney representing the county -- michael wright -- be at tonight's meeting. they want to know why county commissioners requested a zoning variance instead of requesting to rezone the property. essentially what this means is the county could move forward without city council approval. the county attorney did not come to tonight's meeting and instead sent a letter saying the county would seek outside council for an unbiased opinion on city code and state law. city attorney eddie felling says, "one important thing for the public to remember is that, no matter what, the way it's set up now, it would go before the board of zoning appeals and that's a public setting, a public hearing type setting where if people are concerned about that location they would be able to go there and make their voices be hear." i spoke with the mayor about this as well. he is the one who requested outside council. he says he wants to be sure the city and county follow the rules. i also asked him if he would support the former i-p property as the site of the new jail. he told me he is open to other options but will support a location in city limits and does not support building in the industrial park. city councilman todd nation says this is a legal issue. he told the council he plans to submit a resolution to assert council's role in this decision. it will be up for discussion november 1st. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.