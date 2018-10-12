Clear

South Knox volleyball

South Knox falls in sectionals

mitchell... we pick up the action in game two....south knox's hannah invers with the spike that mitchell can't stop .....lady spartans up three... ivers was money the first time for south knox so they thought why not try it again with her... heads up play by ivers, nice shot.... she's catches the defense off guard for another south knox point... south knox serving.... lauren loudermilk with the a-c-e, ace.... . south knox efforts come up short, mitchell wins three- nothing... other volleyball sectional scores from
