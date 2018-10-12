Clear

Linton volleyball

Lady Miners beat North Daviess

Posted: Thu Oct 11 19:59:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 19:59:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

daviess facing linton ... linton's aubry walton sets reghan moody who drops a shot right in the middle of the north daviess defense ....miners take an early lead in game one ... nice bump, set and spike for linton.... haley rose delivers the point for the lady miners, she's pretty good at basketball and not bad at volleyball either... lady cougars searching for a point, but linton comes up with the huge block....the ball hangs in the air for hadlea chesterfield and she sends home a winner for linton.... lady miners open sectionals with a three- nothing win over north daviess... game one at eastern greene tonight had south knox and
