Speech to Text for Linton volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

daviess facing linton ... linton's aubry walton sets reghan moody who drops a shot right in the middle of the north daviess defense ....miners take an early lead in game one ... nice bump, set and spike for linton.... haley rose delivers the point for the lady miners, she's pretty good at basketball and not bad at volleyball either... lady cougars searching for a point, but linton comes up with the huge block....the ball hangs in the air for hadlea chesterfield and she sends home a winner for linton.... lady miners open sectionals with a three- nothing win over north daviess... game one at eastern greene tonight had south knox and