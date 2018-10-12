Clear

Northview volleyball

Lady Knights beat South Vermillion

volleyball sectionals began tonight for our wabash valley teams... several schools believe they can make deep state tourney runs including northview, the knights are ranked fifth in the state in 3a.... northview is hosting sectionals this year, they opened against south vermillion... northview goes right away to their star kambree lucas....the junior with one of her 16 kills in the match ... hannag grange serving for south vermillion, she gets the ace...... busy action at the net until northview's big hitter jenny lundy puts it away with the monsterous spike.... the fifth-ranked lady knights cruise, three- nothing over south vermillion... [545]linton vs north daviess-vo at the 2a eastern green sectional, north
