Speech to Text for ISU football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team, the sycamores host a team that has been one the biggest surprises so far in the missouri valley football conference in missouri state... isu saturday will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up their first conference win of the season.... the trees don't have to look far from motivation....on e season ago, the bears beat up pretty good on them in springfield 59-20.... isu head coach curt mallory says that's something he's brought up a time or two this week to his team! i remind the team all the time. the score at halftime last year was 36-6. probably biggest deficit we had going into halftime all year. have to come together and win together. keep battling and we'll have a chance in every game. the indiana high school volleyball sectionals start tonight for our wabash valley teams... we'll have highlights at 11 from a couple different sectionals ... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break.... [f0]break 4 here's