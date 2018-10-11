Speech to Text for Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

a mattoon, illinois teenager has received the maximum sentence for firing shots inside mattoon high school. good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10 talked to coles county state's attorney brian bower. he said the 15 year old received the maximum juvenile sentence. the shooting happened alittle more than a year ago. one student was injured in that shooting. the judge ruled the boy must stay in the illinois state juvenile system an "indeterminate" amount of time...not to exceed his 21st birthday. the judge also sentenced the teen to an adult sentence of 25 years in prison. "if" he successfully completes the juvenile sentence ... the adult sentence will be vacated. the boy is still in custody of vermillion county until he is moved. he'll likely serve his juvenile sentence at the state facility in st. charles, illinois.