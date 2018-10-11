Speech to Text for The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

michael" hit the flordia panhandle. officials say that number could rise as clean up starts. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with some people who have moved to florida from the wabash valley. she has their story. patrece... hurricane michael is said to be the third most powerful hurricane to hit the u.s.mainland in recorded history. it's left devastating destruction across florida and georiga. now, people living in those areas will start the clean up process. "honestly i thought will we ever walk back in here?" lynn hayes tullock is from robinson illinois ...her and her husband larry now live in a condo on panama city beach. it's one of the places in florida that hurricane michael hit hard. they both evacuated to alabama tuesday afternoon. "and i thought we won't have clothes we won't have our dishes our cookware and then i thought all my kids pictures." those were just a few things she was worried about. but mostly she was worried about their safety. she said when they first moved they told their kids they would evacuate if it ever got too bad. meanwhile another former valley resident, lana barden, now lives in a city north of panama city. she stayed and braced for the storm. she describes what it was like as the hurricane went through her area. "pretty scary i mean the winds picked up quite a bit and you know the rain it was just awesome and amazing yet horrible." barden's area didn't get hit as bad as panama city beach... "it was still bad enough to where the winds were pretty high and trees were bending and yes it was scary." and tullock says... "i just think the first time we drive through it going to be heart breaking" thankfully, barden said that her home is stll in tact. tullock and her husband aren't exactly sure what they are going to come back to. so far, she told me pictures they have seen their building is still standing. for information on how you can help hurricane victims you can visit our website that w-t-h-i-t-v dot com back to you.