Clear

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Posted: Thu Oct 11 15:34:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 15:34:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

michael" hit the flordia panhandle. officials say that number could rise as clean up starts. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with some people who have moved to florida from the wabash valley. she has their story. patrece... hurricane michael is said to be the third most powerful hurricane to hit the u.s.mainland in recorded history. it's left devastating destruction across florida and georiga. now, people living in those areas will start the clean up process. "honestly i thought will we ever walk back in here?" lynn hayes tullock is from robinson illinois ...her and her husband larry now live in a condo on panama city beach. it's one of the places in florida that hurricane michael hit hard. they both evacuated to alabama tuesday afternoon. "and i thought we won't have clothes we won't have our dishes our cookware and then i thought all my kids pictures." those were just a few things she was worried about. but mostly she was worried about their safety. she said when they first moved they told their kids they would evacuate if it ever got too bad. meanwhile another former valley resident, lana barden, now lives in a city north of panama city. she stayed and braced for the storm. she describes what it was like as the hurricane went through her area. "pretty scary i mean the winds picked up quite a bit and you know the rain it was just awesome and amazing yet horrible." barden's area didn't get hit as bad as panama city beach... "it was still bad enough to where the winds were pretty high and trees were bending and yes it was scary." and tullock says... "i just think the first time we drive through it going to be heart breaking" thankfully, barden said that her home is stll in tact. tullock and her husband aren't exactly sure what they are going to come back to. so far, she told me pictures they have seen their building is still standing. for information on how you can help hurricane victims you can visit our website that w-t-h-i-t-v dot com back to you. a big donation will get rid of some debt
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders