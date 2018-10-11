Speech to Text for Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

a meeting of knox county business leaders... but that was the situation at an annual trap shooting contest. gun shots storm team 10's brady harp was at the contest. he joins us now with more. you might be able to hear some gunshots happening behind me right now. that's because i'm at the 8th annual knox county trap shoot contest. officials with the knox county chamber of commerce say this is one of their most important fundraisers. trap shooting is a competition involving marksmen shooting at "clay pidgeons" or clay targets. some knox county business leaders say coming together at a trap shooting competition is more fun than other fundraising events like a golf outing. george ansloan: "well if you've never shot trap before i can't describe it it's amazing right? but more importantly it's a lot of small business owners we get together and we support our knox county community." this event is a friendly competition ... but it also helps business officials make connections. jamie neal: "it gives our membership an opportunity to network with eachother and gives them an opportunity for a full day of just talking about their business or talking about just the community in general so it's very important to our chamber." along with helping knox county business out - the shooting competition helps provide money for more chamber events. neal: "things that we do throughout the year like our lunch and learns, our networking events it helps facilitate those and allow us to keep doing those for our membership." ansloan says he isn't a regular trap shooter but the event is fun not matter what his skill level. ansloan: "i talk a good game but i'm actually not...haha... " brady: "organizers of this event say they are pleased with this year's turnout. back to you."