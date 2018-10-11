Clear

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Posted: Thu Oct 11 15:28:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 15:28:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county. the covered bridge festival starts tomorrow morning. police want to make sure you're taking precautions to stay safe. news 10 spoke with parke county sheriff justin cole today. he says make sure you're aware of your surroundings. sheriff cole estimates nearly a hundred thousand people will visit the county daily. with yard sales and in-town festivals, many people will be out in the streets. there is gonna be a lot of people crossing the highways crossing the streets. so just mainly be observant for that. sometimes people don't thank and they just dart across the road without looking. sheriff cole says the three main calls during the festival are for theft, lost children, and medical emergencies. [b22]mansfield covered bridge setup-wipe vo vendors have been preparing for weeks for the covered bridge festival. as you can see-- things are almost ready to go for tomorrow morning in mansfeild. you can find food .. clothes.. household goods.. and everything in between. the festivites can be found all over parke county. it wraps up october 21st. you might not expect gunshots to be heard at
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders