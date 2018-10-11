Speech to Text for Kids learn all about fire prevention

elementary got a little hands on learning this morning. that's as the terre haute fire department was teaching them all about fire safety. t-h-f-d fire chief, jeff fisher says it's important for the kids to see what fire fighters would look like in their full gear...in case they ever need to be rescued from a fire. fisher says when they teach them these things at a young age it can help them in the future. [b15]fire prevention week-sot these kids are smart they retain this they know this and it keeps them safe and their family members safe also the fire department wants to make sure all kids learn about fire safety. that's why they're visiting every school in the community. hundreds of people