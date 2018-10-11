Clear

Terre Haute Firefighters receive special training

Posted: Thu Oct 11 15:24:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 15:24:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

trained for many different situations. from putting out fires... to helping save lives -- they have to be ready for just about anything. ya doing okay buddy? we're gonna get you out of here.. hang tight. a rescue scene like this.. down in a ravine... can be scary ... but emergency workers are preparing to react should this situation happen to you in real life. news 10's garrett brown is live this evening. he watched today's exercise. garrett... what happened today along the wabash river bridge in terre haute? the bridge looked like the scene of an emergency this morning. that's because firefighters were working through a rescue exercise. today emergency workers took part in technical training. they performed a rope rescue on a maniqune below the bridge. firefighters hooked up ropes, lowered down crews and carefully saved their victim. it's a situation they use for those who are trapped in low places like ditches or are injured underneath bridges. this is just one of the many practice scenarios they do every month to ensure they are ready for anything. "we try to prepare for really anything that could happen. it varies from rope rescue to swift water rescue, ice, vehicle, machinery, extraction." paramedic students were also at the exercise. they were interning with the fire crews. this is a way to better understand what they can prepare for in the field once they graduate. back to you. [b13]vincennes fire grant-otsl vo some grant money will make a big difference in helping a
