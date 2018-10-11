Clear

County leaders meet to talk about jail situation

County leaders meet to talk about jail situation

Posted: Thu Oct 11 15:22:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 15:22:26 PDT 2018
of another meeting for county officials. just two hours ago... they met in executive session. commissioner brad anderson told us the people individually named in the lawsuit were attending. they met with attorneys to talk about the lawsuit they're facing. inmates are suing commissioners.. council- members.. the sheriff.. and others. anderson said they're making progress on resolving the issues. just yesterday, a judge made a new court order outlining neccesary steps. they include construction and staffing plans. we're getting closer to a design and a location for the jail .. and the new correctional officers will help in this new court order. county officials will attend a hearing november 13th. they'll report to the judge on their progress. a week before that -- they must submit some of their plans. firefighters are
