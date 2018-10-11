Indiana dad finds mold in child's Capri Sun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A father in Columbus, Indiana said he found mold in a Capri Sun pouch last month that he was going to give to his 3-year-old child.

Cameron Hardwick was concerned as something didn't feel right as he was giving his 3-year-old child a Capri Sun juice to drink. So he took it one step further.

Hardwick cut open the pouch and poured the contents into a glass and found some kind of mold.

He called the manufacturer, Kraft, which he said identified the substance as mold caused by a micro-puncture.

The product has faced similar issues in the past. On the Capri Sun website, the company details why mold can end up in a juice pouch. The company said a microscopic hole can create the problem, and that's why they created clear-bottomed pouches so that consumers can check the product before consuming.

The company adds that it invested millions of dollars in packaging and quality to make pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks.

Hardwich said he is hoping that by posting his experience on Facebook, the situation will raise awareness.

"I just wanted to make other parents, grandparents aware of the issue so that they can make their own decision whether to purchase the product," Hardwick said. "Once you deal with the safety and health of your children and children that you know, even if you don't have any of your own, that's concerning and you want to share that with other people."

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-227-7478.