Speech to Text for Closer Than Ever, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

revue featuring the works of richard maltby jr. and david shire. "closer than ever" will be performed oct. 18 through 21 on terre haute community theatre's smaller oakley stage. this look into maltby and shire's private song vault explores struggles in the modern world. topics range from unrequited adoration to aging to muzak. thurs, fri, & sat, oct. 18, 19, & 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm sun, oct. 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm $10.00 232-7172 ctth.org for more information, visit ctth.org. hurricane michael still causing problems in the director a.j. dinkel cast three men and two women for this revue featuring the works of richard maltby jr. and david shire. "closer than ever" will be performed oct. 18 through 21 on terre haute community theatre's smaller oakley stage. this look into maltby and shire's private song vault explores struggles in the modern world. topics range from unrequited adoration to aging to muzak. thurs, fri, & sat, oct. 18, 19, & 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm sun, oct. 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm $10.00 232-7172 ctth.org for more information, visit ctth.org.