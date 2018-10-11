Clear

Watching for the fall colors

Watching for the fall colors

Posted: Wed Oct 10 20:24:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 20:24:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Watching for the fall colors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trees are still green. tree experts say this time of year.. fall colors usually start to show themselves in some areas. storm team 10's brady harp explains how the weather has slowed fall colors appearing. bright fall colors are a fall season favorite. this year's fall colors might be delayed a little - but experts say this isn't necessarily out of the ordinary. cummins: "the first thing you have to understand is every year is different. basically the concept of the color changing in the leaves is the chlorophyll quits being made from the trees and that is influenced by two things." day length and temperature. the shorter the day and the lower the temperatures - the faster area trees start showing fall colors. overnight temperatures this fall so far have been above normal - slowing the process. cummins: "it's been pretty warm this fall so far so we're getting ready for colder weather to come in so i think your going to see a bigger change next week in a lot of the fall colors." cummins says the closer temperatures get to the 32 degree freezing mark through the night- the more fall colors area residents will begin to notice. cummins: "we might be a little bit behind you would have seen some trees beginning to turn sooner than this but many of them are just barely beginning to turn but i think by this time next week you start to see a difference." right now only "some" area tree are showing fall colors. garden experts tell news 10 trees are showing fall colors. garden experts tell news 10 they expect a more dramatic change-over to fall colors in the next couple of weeks.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Closer Than Ever, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 57°

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders