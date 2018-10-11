Speech to Text for The rain is gone...here comes fall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind around 44. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 38. northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather... coming up in sports, you'll hear from the indiana around 44. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 38. northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather... around 44. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night coming up in sports, you'll hear from the indiana