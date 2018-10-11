Speech to Text for Toys for Tots set to expand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

need your help! the organization is expanding regions where they serve. this means they'll be needing more volunteers. the group now serves parke.. clay.. and southern vermillion counties. toys for tots has been a long running tradition. organizers for the group say they need help to keep things running smootlhy. "we're always in need of volunteers to help us out um getting the warehouse set up and for distribution day and for different events that we'll be hosting throughout the year." if you're interested in donating toys.. you still have time. the deadline for donations runs until december 12-th. autumn is in full swing. but you may