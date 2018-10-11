Speech to Text for Terre Haute works for special designation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to get what's called "cultural district designation" for part of its downtown. it's recognition from the indiana arts commission. honoring cities with areas that emphasize art and culture. we caught up with a large group working toward the next step of that designation. this group represents several organizations working together to better the downtown area. jon robeson from "arts illiana" told news 10...terre haute passed the first part of the application process. now they prepare for a visit from the state to see if they made the final cut. we have this density of things downtown and it puts this spot light on them. people realize that they can go to art galleries art museums for free. and that there are music and festivals going on outside. so this really gives an identity to where arts and culture is in the wabash valley. the cultural district would extend from downtown to the wabash river area. the group should find out by early november if this has been approved. bloomington, nashville and columbus indiana all have cultural districts. toys for