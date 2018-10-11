Speech to Text for Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county hotel. tonight we can tell you at least one person is dead. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 at 6. several law enforcement agencies responded to the days inn hotel in sullivan. authorities told news 10 one person is dead. news 10's alia blackburn is live at the hotel. she joins us now with more on the investigation. a woman is dead. and the days inn hotel is empty tonight ... it's unclear when people will be allowed to return to work or their rooms. indiana state police say it all started just before 1:30 this afternoon. that's when a call came through about a person being unruly at the days inn. police say the woman made alarming threats and locked herself inside her room. when police made their way inside... that's when officials say they noticed the woman was armed. police say officers backed out of the room and called for back up. that's when state police e- r-t stepped in -- evacuated the hotel -- and entered the woman's room. [b3]sullivan swat-live sot "once the ert was in the room... again... the individual branished a firearm and pointed it at the officers and that's when the exchange happened." i asked police what led to the woman being unruly at the hotel with employees ... police said they learned the woman stayed at the days inn the night before -- but did not pay for the current night. police are not releasing the woman's name --- until they notify her family. meanwhile -- an autopsy has been set for tomorrow morning at 10 at regional hospital. back to you. a federal judge says delays in addressing the vigo county jail issues could risk drastic solutions.