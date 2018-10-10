Speech to Text for Cooler temperatures are just about here

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and 9pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 38. northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 38. northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. welcome back.... indiana state will be honoring two of the greatest basketball players in sycamore thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. west northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 57. west northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 38. northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.