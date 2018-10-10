Speech to Text for Getting your home ready for winter

may turn on your furnaces. storm team 10's chris piper talked to a local expert today. he explains how you can make sure you're prepared. fall is finally on its way, and that means making sure your home is ready. "being prepared for furnace season, ya know it's the same thing i tell my guys, let's be prepared for it, let's be ready for it, let's do the things that we need to do now so that we're not surprised next week when it's time to turn it on." ethan rayburn runs paitson brothers here in terre haute. he says taking steps now to make sure you're ready is important, but you need to know some of the things to look for. "if you have a thermostat that maybe takes batteries, now is a great time of year, that switch over point is a great time to check the batteries. air filters, we always tell customers everything in the furnace or air conditioner always starts with air." rayburn says doing some maintenance now is always good, but he also sees common mistakes that people make. he says as small as this may seem, always check your thermostat settings. "start with the thermostat and make sure that it's got good power, meaning you know,if it does take batteries, the batteries are working, that it's set where you want it, that you've got it set on heating and that you've got it set on an appropriate temperature." but when it comes down to it, certain things are more important to pay attention to. "sometimes when you turn the furnace on first time of the year, you might get an odor, or something that's maybe surprising to you. obviously, if that persists, for any amount of time, call a professional." so if you make sure you're ready sooner rather than later, you're going to have a leg up, and be more comfortable when the cool fall air moves in. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. i'll have your full forecast...coming up