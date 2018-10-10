Speech to Text for Casey's General Store construction site collapses

another breaking news story tonight.. news 10 has confirmed part of the casey's general store in seelyville collapsed today. crews have been in the process of building the new store. vigo county dispatch told us rain compromised the sturcture... and walls fell. dispatch said workers were hurt.. but they were treated and are expected to be okay. we have reached out to casey's corporate office for more information. cooler weather is in our forecast.