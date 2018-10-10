Speech to Text for Marshall Library groundbreaking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and imagination. one local library is getting some upgrades that will better serve you! the marshall public library will undergo a 4-month long renovation project. today, community leaders held a ceremony to celebrate. renovations include a new computer lab, a new study room, and an updated teen area! the director of the library says the facility has become a community hub over the years. people are coming to us to hold programs. organizations are meeting here. teens are meeting here after school. children are coming here for toddler time.. and reading groups. there will also be new carpeting and paint... and a new staff area. the project should take about 4-months. during that time .. you'll still be able to use the library. riddell national bank broke ground today on