Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts End of Watch Bears

be part of a national memorial to honor fallen police officers next year. they'll be honoring terre haute police officer rob pitts. the terre haute police department is helping make sure his family's travel costs are covered. you can help. for a 25 dollar donation... you can get an "end of watch memorial" bear. they're embroidered with rob pitts' name and his date of death. chief john plasse says the trip is meaningful for all families and departments that attend. that hole's always gonna be there. and you're always, gonna have that.. sometime i just can't believe it's true. // we're really very fortunate that we have such great community suppor there. you can drop off cash or a check at the terre haute police department. go to the records division. again... you can get a bear with a 25-dollar donation. you can also donate and make bear orders online. we've linked you to the information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. libraries are great sources of information..