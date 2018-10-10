Speech to Text for Sullivan schools trauma training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

between trauma and low academic achievement. teachers can now better understand.. and adress some of those childhood experiences. today staff at sullivan high school went through "trauma informed training". the hamilton center hosted the session. staff learned about identifying struggles... and how to help kids work through issues. i think it's important that we take care of ourselves so that we can take care of those we try to take care of those we take care of everyday. the program emphasizes building relationships with students having a tough time. it's part of a four year lilly endowment grant. tonight