Speech to Text for Early voting kicks off in Indiana

today... was the first day of early voting in indiana. some voters have concerns about election security. news 10s garrett brown talked with some who voted today. he has more on what this means to them. government buildings across the state saw a little more business today. that's as many walked in ready to be the first to cast their votes for their favorite candidates. the dreary weather in brazil wednesday.. didn't stop people from heading to the courthouse to cast their ballots. one by one... people like zachary smith walked into the election office. going into the election...he has concerns about ballot tampering, specifically when it comes to hacking these machines. "when i walked in there and seen the voting machine it looked like a computer that i used when i was in elementary school. our elections are a sacred part of our democracy so the fact that we have to worry about hacking or anything like that definitely isnt a good thing." this has been a hot issue for election office staff. its one of many issues they address every election. but they stick to strict protocols from the state. "they are locked up, stored, any access is logged. we do regular checks to make sure that the seals haven't been broken. and they're never connected to the internet." staff check i-d cards.. and then lead people to these voting booths. they want to ensure everyone gets their voices heard. even if they're like smith..and want to vote early. "you know it's a really good option and opertunity for voters because i know there are many people who work all day on election day or they are out of town. so i hope it goes smooth and i hope theres as little irregularites as possible." the clerk's office told me early voting turnout varies from general and midterm elections. in clay county... 25 to 30-percent of voters are early voters. back to you. every county is different when it comes to "where" you can vote and