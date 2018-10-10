Speech to Text for Man faces drug charge for trying to buy a motorcycle with pot

sale. vermillion county, indiana deputies arrested "charles kelley" yesterday. they say he tried to buy a motorcycle off of craigslist. the seller contacted police after being offered cash and drugs for the bike. police monitored the conversation between the seller and kelley. officers found kelley to be in clinton yesterday. they discovered several drugs in his possession. he faces charges of dealing in marijuana, possession of over 5 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphenila. news 10s alia blackburn will have more