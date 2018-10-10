Speech to Text for Terre Haute Air Show refunds don't seem to be happening

minutes. new information about the terre haute air show. news 10 received a fax from air show committee member david patterson. it said they are sorry for problems that rain caused... but that's the risk of any outdoor event. the committee was contractually bound to pay vendors.. regardless of any issues. the letter said that's why all tickets were sold as non- refundable. patterson said currently, there are no plans to host another air show. police need your help solving a string