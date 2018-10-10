Clear

New criminal justice committee formed to keep criminal justice system in check

New criminal justice committee formed to keep criminal justice system in check

Posted: Wed Oct 10 15:54:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 15:54:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New criminal justice committee formed to keep criminal justice system in check

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"3" new staffing positions for the jail last night. county commissioners have also taken some steps that may help in the long run. they established a new "criminal justice committee". news 10's lacey clifton joins us now in the newsroom. she explains what the committee will be doing. more than "30"-people will help oversee "the future of vigo county's criminal justice system". to be clear.. this is "not" a decision-making body-- but an advisory committee. members will look for ways to keep vigo county's criminal justice system "in check". then.. they will make suggestions.. to help the offices or, entities "in question". this includes coming up with ideas to cut down on back log in the public defender's office. they can also find additional programs to help get offenders back on their feet-- and keep them out of jail. some members on the committee are geared toward preventing offenders in the first place. this includes chances and services for youth-- and casa. [b6]criminal justice committee-nsrm sot "if we can catch a child in that stage to keep them and help them and to keep them from going into our jail, that's going to help to. the younger you can catch a problem and help, the better off we are." the committee will be setting its first meeting very soon. anderson says the hopes are the committee can come up with some ideas to keep the county from ever having to do a jail again. reporting live in the news room lacey clifton-- news 10. meanwhile-- the vigo county council and other vigo
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

Image

Casey's General Store construction site collapses

Image

Riddell Bank breaks ground on new Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders