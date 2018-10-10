Clear

Vigo County Jail court order update

Posted: Wed Oct 10 15:52:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 15:52:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

through a new court order on the vigo county jail. as we first told you at 5... the judge has set "more guidelines" on what needs to happen next. before november 13th.. county leaders must have construction and staffing plans for a new jail. judge jane magnus-stinson has also found plantiffs are entitled to attorney fees. there is not a final judgment... as individual damages have not been resolved. the new order also says the court is confident vigo county can fix the problem. but.. the judge also recognizes more extreme measures may be required if there's no progress. those include possibly releasing inmates.. and even the closure of the jail. [b4]x cont coverage-mongx opn vigo county council members approved
