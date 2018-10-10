Speech to Text for Sullivan Days Inn Police situation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local hotel. it's happening at the "days inn hotel" in sullivan. the hotel is on state road 1-54. the situation's been going on for a few hours now. news 10 does have a crew on the scene. we talked to a guest at the hotel. he told us they were evacuated from their rooms. officers ... including k-9s... have surrounded the hotel. at this time.. police have not been able to tell us what led to this situation. news 10 will stay on the scene and have updates tonight on my fox 10 at 10.. and at 11 on nightwatch. [b3]jail lawsuit folo-mongx vo back to our other breaking news story.. news 10 has been sifting