Boys find family of mice in boots at Kmart

Two boys find a family of mice living in a boot at their local Kmart store and take them home.

Posted: Wed Oct 10 08:07:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 08:18:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A pair of brothers found a family of mice living in a boot at their North Dakota Kmart Monday – and took them home!

Talon and Deakon Riederer, along with their mother Shasta were not sure what they found rolling out of the winter boot at their area Kmart store.

"I honestly thought it was Vienna sausages rolling around the floor until they started moving. But then we heard them squeaking," Shasta said.

It turns out the kids found a family of seven mice. They pleaded with their mother to take the mice home.

The Kmart store didn't want the mice, so the family took the mice home and made them comfortable.

"I let the kids take them home, got a little fish tank ready for them, kids put them in there and they've been happy ever since," Shasta said.

Now the mice will be released into the wild.

"So proud of them that they have that kind of compassion that they are willing to save mice when it would have grossed everybody else out," Shasta said.

The Kmart store said all the other boot boxes have been checked and there are no more mice. But the store brought in an exterminator just to make sure.

