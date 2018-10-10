Clear

Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Saturday, Oct 20th, Eddie and the Motivators performing.

Posted: Wed Oct 10 06:10:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 06:13:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

proof in action. ready & join us october 20th for this great halloween event. the 1st annual bewitching ball with eddie and the motivators performing. fleshner, stark, tanoos & newlin will be offering free cab rides home from the event that evening from 8pm until midnight. for the price of the ticket you get you get hosted keg beer , free hors d'oeuvre,chanc e to enter in the costume contest. and twisted fry will be there with their food truck if you would like to purchase from their truck. we will have a 50/50, silent auction, raffle items, wine pull and a pumpkin decorating contest. some of the things we are auctioning are a 32 inch tv, booze baskets and much more. tickets prices are $35.00 a ticket or you can purchase 2 for $60.00. tickets go on sale tuesday september the 12th and will be available at the center or online via eventbrite. call us at 812-232-3245 for more details. doors open at 6:30pm and the entertainment starts at 7pm. all proceeds from this event go directly to the wabash activity center. ///// the center is holding a fundraiser to aid in building improvements. we desperately need volunteers during the morning to help set up and volunteers during to help serve food, keep things tidy, assist with raffle items and mingle and answer any questions from the guests. we are holding this at the zorah shrint 7:30 pm until 10:30 pm. we are having a cash bar, food, live entertainment, raffles, costume contests and much more. 232-3245 facebook: wabash activity center
