Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°
A powerful cold front will drift through the region Wednesday and chances for showers and storms.
Posted: Wed Oct 10 03:38:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 03:42:12 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Overcast
69°
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
68°
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
69°
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
69°
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
69°
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
69°
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scattered showers and storms likely.
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
One Wabash Valley Aldi's closes as another one opens
Indiana bride honors firefighter fiancé in touching wedding photo shoot
Deer hunters, look out for purple paint
AP FACT CHECK: Indiana candidates make misleading claims
VCSC 'moving forward' following termination of Danny Tanoos
What is inside Danny Tanoos' school corporation contract? See it here
Cause of death released for fatal four-wheeler crash
Local restaurant donates about 120 lbs. of food to Terre Haute homeless shelter
Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle
Missing journalist a graduate of Indiana State University
Latest Video
Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine
Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°
Alli Cook
ISU basketball
Northview football
Vigo County Council discusses new jail
Last warm night, rain moving in
Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library
Sycamore Sync at ISU
Vigo County School Board candidate forum
In Case You Missed It
'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum
Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate
Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew
Money raised at charity game helps local kids
Precious items saved after VFW closure
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders