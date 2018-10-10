Speech to Text for ISU basketball

practice for the upcoming season .... the sycamores went hard this afternoon at the isu arena... it was a spirted practice, a lot of trashing talking taking place.....it was very chippy and a couple of times a little heated... you can tell these guys are tired of going against each other..... head coach greg lansing has done this long enough to know, you'll have days like today.... coach said as long as the guys don't take it too far, it can be a good learning experience.... [e8]isu men basketball-sot it did get a little chippy today. i don't mind it. boils down to, they are still teammates. can't be cheap shotting each other. don't want to injury anybody. talking a little bit should hold you accountable. if you want to open your mouth and say something to a teammate. show it with your play first and foremost and do it consistently. its been an historic day for saint mary-of-the- woods athletics... the men's golf team won their