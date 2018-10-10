Speech to Text for Northview football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

try to complete just the second nine and ohh regular season in school history... the class 4a, ninth-ranked knights will play for the wic championship when they host indian creek.... the eight and ohh knights will be trying to win conference for the first time since 2015.... northview has been by far the best team in the conference this year, they are the only unbeaten team in the wic.... head coach mark raetz says despite all his teams success this year, they are still hungry for more! our guys are focused. we're still working hard. all of our goals are still ahead of us. we have a lot to play for. happy with where we're at. for the first time this college football season