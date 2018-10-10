Speech to Text for Last warm night, rain moving in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ready for landfall. it's been upgraded to a category three storm. and it's expected to hit the u-s tomorrow. the florida pan-handle is under a state of emergency. more than 120-thousand people have already been ordered to evacuate. gas.. food and other emergency items are already sold out in many places. the storm is expected to bring flash flooding and strong storm surges to florida.. georgia.. alabama and the carolinas. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 9 mph. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. high near 77. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. low around 49. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thanks weather... it a historic day for the saint mary-of-the-woods men's golf team, we'll let you know it a historic day for the saint mary-of-the-woods men's low around 69. south southeast wind around 9 mph. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. high near 77. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. low around 49. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thanks weather... it a historic day for the saint mary-of-the-woods men's it a historic day for the saint mary-of-the-woods