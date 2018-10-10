Speech to Text for Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

engineering work force has been growing. that's according to the national science foundation. it's why the vigo county public library is working to give children a head start in their "stem" education. that stands for science.. technology.. engineering.. and mathematics. the library held "monster tech" today. the program let kids create a robotic ball called a sphere-o. it allowed the children to program the robot and have it move like frankenstein. "we have lots of different programming regarding frankenstein this month because it's the 200-th anniversary of the book. so today we did spheros which is a robotic sphere that you can code using an i-pad." the library will host the event again october 16-th and october 30-th. despite the heat today.. fall weather is on it's way. and that means cooler temperatures.