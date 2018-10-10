Speech to Text for Vigo County School Board candidate forum

a series of candidate forums... but they say the one that just wrapped up had the highest attendance. that may be due to the fact the candidates are running for school board seats. news 10's heather good was at the forum. she has more in tonight's election alert. school board races are non- partisan but that does not been they are any less heated. tonight's forum focused on only the contested races for the 4th and 5th districts. many gathered for this vigo county school board candidate forum with one topic on their minds... moderator says, "there will be no specific questions regarding any ongoing litigation. current board members are prohibited from even discussing the situation and that would mean then that the other people, they would not be able to comment." the investigation into former superintendent danny tanoos was not directly discussed... but the fallout was addressed and challegers are putting blame on school board incumbents. district 5 challenger rosemarie scott says, "you trust these people? i don't. i can tell you i do not trust them and i think it's just a lot of lip service." the public submitted the questions on various topics but an overarching theme was trust. district 4 incumbent david lotter says, "if i didn't say this i would be not talking about the elephant that's in the room. the last two years, we as a community, not just a school board or school or terre haute, but we as a school community and community at large have had a trust issue." district 4 challenger scott powell says, "i want to see accountability in our school and i want to see oversight of the superintendent. i want to see good policies. i don't wan the money wasted. i want ethical, school board making ethical decisions. " district 4 challenger joni wise says, "the people that i work with at the health department, they're my coworkers, they're not my employees. i understand out organizational chart but we all work together for the same goal." district 5 incumbent alpa patel says, "i've heard a lot of works here tonight: trust, change, honesty. i see some of you, very few, come to school board meetings. trust when it is here is never noticed. when it's not here it's noticed and that's why all you guys are filling up the room." current board members patrick sheehan and tammy pearson are not seeking re-election. susan powers is the only district one candidate... and hank irwin is the only candidate in district two.