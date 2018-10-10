Speech to Text for Getting your plants ready for the fall

but..as the temperatures start to drop this week, our gardens will feel that change. storm team 10s chris piper joins us now live to explain how we can prevent damage to our plants. patrece.. it has been a hot summer, but now we're in fall, and it's looking like cooler weather is coming our way. with the cooler weather, we need to take more steps to keep our plants safe, today i talked with a local expert to learn what exactly to do. if you're a fan of summer, you've loved our recent weather pattern. temperatures have been well above average, and that has made gardening and planting a little more difficult. "so, gardening didn't really get started until the end of may, and june came along and we got hot, and july came along but we were not only hot, but dry. so, gardening has been a chore this summer." patti weaver is a local gardener here in terre haute. she says plants respond to different weather in different ways, there are some things you can do right now to protect them. "so what they need to do now is get their gardens cleared off, dig their sweet potatoes, plant garlic, and if they have a fall garden started, just tend to that." weaver says there are some common mistakes people make. while many people think compost is good for the winter, you want to make sure you weed your garden before you do so. "one of the things that is right now, critical, are weeds. they are all going to seed, and because the weeds are going to seed, if you don't clear that, then you're going to have thousands more weeds next year." and for those of us who may be done with our yardwork, there are things you can do that will help you get a leg up on next season. "you need to get your garden prepared now for spring, and by putting organic material of any kind on it is the best thing to do." if you follow these simple steps, you can rest easy knowing your plants are safe, and you can enjoy the cooler weather. now weaver says many people plant sweet potatoes late in the year, and now is the time to be harvesting those. she also says garlic is something you can plant late in the season, and it will do well. reporting at the isu community garden, chris piper, storm team 10. i'll have your full