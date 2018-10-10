Speech to Text for Early voting and voter registration

voting kicks off for the november 6th general election tomorrow. voters can head to the vigo county annex to cast absentee ballots beginning tomorrow. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she joins us live to walk us through what you need to know before heading out to the polls. early voting and registration the annex site will be starting at 8 tomorrow morning until 4 in the afternoon. "this" is the only location where you can vote. "it's a voice to be heard i guess." more than "80" residents registered just outside the courthouse tuesday. that's as registration wraps up at midnight. "i think it is so important...you don't have a say if you don't. indiana voters may begin casting their ballots wednesday in early voting in the november 6th general election. katie collins says election day can be a headache for some. "the lines are so much longer. sometimes your employers, it's hard for them to let you go." state election leaders say early voting can be done through a "mail-in abstentee ballot".... or...."in person" at a voting center...such as "the annex off of oak street in terre haute. make note though, if you mail in a abstentee ballot....it must be post-marked by novemeber 5 to be counted. "these are the people that are relatives or neighbors. they are the people we have grown up with. they have taken an interest and they need our support because they are the ones that are willing to change it for us." most are encouraging others that this election matters and your voice counts. "get your opinion out. it might not be the same as mine. but at least will figure out, we will come together as a community, and figure this out." i registered to vote myself earlier today! the voter registration office here in vigo county has made it really simple for you. they have put together a list of "early voting sites" for you convience. we will have a link to those on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. search "early voting" and it should pop up. for now, reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.