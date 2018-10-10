Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

community concern.. into action. a lot of people pass the terre haute police department every day. if you're like derek davis.. you might've noticed some dirt built up on the builings. he decided to help do something about it. this morning.. davis took a few hours to do some power washing. he owns hydroclean exteriors. you can see the dirt just fall away as he worked. davis told us he wanted to give back to the people who serve and protect the community. it's really a selfless act that they do each and every day. they don't even think about it. so, it's the least i can do to use my company and materials and all the things i've got to make a difference and do something or them. davis said he saw a need... and wanted to step up and do something. he said a few officers thanked him ... which made him feel even better about the work.