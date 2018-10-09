Speech to Text for Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"an overdue facelift". "the thunderbird totem pole".. called "two- tooch".. was recently removed "from the current historical society and museum site". "the plan" is to re-paint its "7"- original colors. "the pole" was carved out of a pine tree more than "80"- years-ago. "in 19-63".. it was given "to the historical society" as a gift "from the root family'. once the restoration is complete.. "the pole" will be moved "to the new vigo county historical museum" on wabash avenue. "2"-million people are in the path ..